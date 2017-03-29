Arizona House approves intervention in abortion with signs of life

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona House has approved legislation that would require doctors who perform abortions to try to revive fetuses showing any signs of life and have equipment on hand to do so.

The vote comes amid the Center for Medical Progress' release of a video from October 2014 showing an anti-abortion activist secretly recording an Arizona doctor discussing born alive cases.

Advocates of Senate Bill 1367 say it is necessary to ensure that babies born alive are given life-saving care. Sponsor Republican Sen. Steve Smith of Maricopa has said he thinks the bill should bridge common ground for those at odds on the issue.

The House's 34-22 vote Wednesday sends the legislation back to Senate for final approval before it heads to Gov. Doug Ducey's desk.

Senate Bill 1367

abortion; live delivery; report; definition

https://apps.azleg.gov/BillStatus/BillOverview/69196