Privacy activists want to sell Trump's browsing data

Two privacy campaigns want to buy, then sell, the web browsing histories of politicians such as President Donald Trump.

Data privacy is firmly in the spotlight following the House of Representative’s vote Tuesday to block online privacy regulations issued during the final months of the Obama administration. The vote is a first step toward allowing internet providers such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to sell the browsing habits of their customers.

The order was sent to Trump, who is expected to sign it soon.

Tuesday’s passage of resolution SJR34, which blocked the online regulations, has been slammed by privacy activists, citing concerns about consumer data. Activist Adam McElhaney has even created a GoFundMe page with the goal of purchasing the private browsing histories of politicians that voted to pass the resolution.

To donate to the GoFundMe campaign, click here.

Read more on FOX NEWS.