Arizona House speaker revives texting while driving ban for teens

Posted:Apr 17 2017 04:54PM MST

Updated:Apr 17 2017 04:55PM MST

PHOENIX (AP) - The Republican speaker of the Arizona House has revived legislation banning texting or other cellphone use by drivers with only a learners permit or during the first six months teenagers have a regular license.

Speaker J.D. Mesnard's action Monday came after he replaced Rep. Phil Lovas as chairman of the Rule Committee. Lovas had blocked the texting bill until resigning his seat last week to take a job with the Trump Administration.

Mesnard said he plans on putting Senate Bill 1080 up for a vote in the full House and expects it to pass. The proposal by Sen. Karen Fann has already passed the Senate.

The Legislature has regularly rejected texting bans. Arizona is one of just four states without blanket bans on texting while driving.

Senate Bill 1080 Fact Sheet:
teenage drivers; communication devices prohibited
https://apps.azleg.gov/BillStatus/BillOverview/68707


