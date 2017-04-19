CEO: 'Buy American, Hire American' order is 'music to the ears' of manufacturers

President Trump on Tuesday signed the “Buy American, Hire American” executive order, which will make it harder for American companies to hire employees from foreign countries willing to work for less money than Americans.

The order targets the H1-B visa program, which allows companies to employ graduate level workers in specialty occupations like IT, engineering, mathematics and science.

Trump signed the order during his visit to the Snap-on Tools headquarters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Snap-on CEO Nick Pinchuk said on "Fox & Friends" this morning that his employees' overwhelming response to the order was, "Thank you."

He said it's refreshing to have a commander-in-chief who emphasizes the vital importance of American manufacturing. Pinchuk said he believes it's actually the "seminal issue of our time," because we're in a global competition for jobs. He said that cutting regulations and getting tax reform are important, but even more critical is Trump's "America first" rhetoric.

