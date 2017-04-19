Report: Immigration arrests jump 32% in fewer than 3 months

Arrests of illegal immigrants are reportedly up by one-third in the early weeks of the Trump administration, with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) making more than 21,000 arrests.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that the total, from January 20 through mid-March, jumped 32.6 percent from the same period one year ago, when there were more than 16,000 arrests.

The report stated that most of the arrests were of convicted criminals, but noted that there were 5,441 arrests of non-criminal aliens, more than double the total from last year.

Adam Housley reported that ICE detainers - requests to local authorities to hold criminal aliens - are up 75 percent, to more than 22,000.

