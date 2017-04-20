Kid Rock among Trump dinner guests at White House

- Some of President Trump's pals, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and musicians Kid Rock and Ted Nugent, dined at the White House with Trump on Wednesday night.

The trio supported Trump during his presidential candidacy, with Palin, the 2008 GOP vice presidential candidate, backing Trump early in the Republican primary process.

"A great night at the White House. Thank you to President Trump for the invite!" Palin wrote on Twitter.

"Well well well looky looky here boogie chillin', I got your Shot Heard Round The World right here in big ol greazya-- Washington DC where your 1 & only MotorCity Madman Whackmaster StrapAssasin1 dined with President Donald J Trump at the WhiteHouse to Make America Great Again! Got that?" Nugent wrote in a Facebook post, citing the 242nd anniversary of the Revolutionary War battles of Lexington and Concord.

Kid Rock had yet to post a comment or pictures to his Twitter or Facebook accounts.

His fiancee Audrey Berry and Nugent's wife, Shemane, were also at the dinner. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway was present, too, The Hill reported.

The trio posed in front of a portrait of Hillary Clinton from when she was First Lady.

