Come Together and Fight Back rally in Mesa features ex-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is set to headline a Democratic Party rally in Mesa

The U.S. senator from Vermont will appear Friday evening with Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez and other party leaders.

Sanders is touring the nation as a part of a "Come Together and Fight Back" tour that's designed to create a stronger Democratic party in the wake of last year's losses to Republicans.

Sanders and Perez will tout the party's goal of raising the minimum wage to $15 and hour, bringing wage equality to women and boosting infrastructure spending.

The event at the Mesa Amphitheatre starts at 7 p.m. The event is free but the Democratic Party recommends reserving a seat online at http://bit.ly/2o77X7s.

Come Together and Fight Back Tour

Featuring Tom Perez and Bernie Sanders

April 21, doors open at 5:30pm

Mesa Amphitheatre

263 N. Center St.

Mesa, AZ 85201

fightbacktour.com