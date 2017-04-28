Trump at NRA convention: 'Eight-year assault' on gun rights is over

On the eve of his 100th day in office, President Trump rallied a convention of the National Rifle Association by vowing to "never, ever infringe" on Second Amendment rights and declaring his predecessor's alleged "assault" on those freedoms is over.

“I am here to deliver you good news: the eight-year assault on your Second Amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end,” Trump told the cheering crowd.

>>VIDEO: Trump Speaks at NRA Convention in Atlanta, First President to Do So Since Reagan - FULL SPEECH

Trump is the first sitting president to address an NRA convention in more than three decades. The last president to do so was Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump started his address with a freewheeling recollection of his November election victory, crediting the gun rights group for helping him win. "You came through for me and I am going to come through for you," he said.

The NRA endorsed Trump after he promised to do away with then-President Barack Obama’s efforts to strengthen background checks. Trump himself was a onetime support of gun control before he entered politics. During the presidential race, he became a champion of gun rights and often spoke about his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s intent to abolish the Second Amendment – a claim she never made.

The NRA spent more than $30 million to help Trump get elected.

