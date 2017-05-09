STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Abortion foes cheer series of advances, as opponents protest

By: DAVID CRARY and CLARICE SILBER, Associated Press

Posted:May 09 2017 12:32PM MST

Updated:May 09 2017 12:37PM MST

PHOENIX (AP) - From the U.S. Capitol and the White House to far-flung battlegrounds in Arizona, Iowa and elsewhere, it's been a dramatic two weeks in the debate over access to abortion and birth control.

Foes of abortion celebrated a series of advances, both in Washington and the states. Planned Parenthood, the anti-abortion movement's prime target, called it "the world's worst week for women's health."

In Congress, House Republicans passed a health care bill that would halt most federal funding to Planned Parenthood for a year and expand restrictions on insurance coverage of abortion. GOP lawmakers in some states also took aim at Planned Parenthood, and President Donald Trump issued an executive order that will likely make it easier for employers to drop coverage of contraceptives from their health care plans.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories