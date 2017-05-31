STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

White House briefly placed on lockdown after person attempts to jump over barricade

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: May 31 2017 01:40PM MST

Updated: May 31 2017 01:50PM MST

WASHINGTON - The White House was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, according to Fox News.

The cause of the lockdown is unknown at this time.

Stay with FOX 5 News and FOX5DC.COM for the latest on this story.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories