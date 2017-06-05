Democrat Steve Farley expected to start Arizona governor bid

PHOENIX (AP) - Democratic state Sen. Steve Farley is expected to announce he's formally entering the race to knock Republican Gov. Doug Ducey out of office next year.

Farley has scheduled a Monday afternoon event in his hometown of Tucson to make an announcement. He's made no secret of his intent to run for governor.

Farley is a highly visible member of the Senate, serving as assistant minority leader and often serving up sharp criticism of legislation pushed by majority Republicans.

The 54-year-old runs a graphic design and art company in Tucson.

He joins Arizona State University professor David Garcia and political unknown Noah Dyer in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor. Ducey so far is unopposed in the Republican primary.