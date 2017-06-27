McCain says health bill delay leaves time for changes

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Sen. John McCain says he will keep working to repeal the Affordable Care Act despite the delay in debating a bill that had been expected to go up for a vote this week.

Senate Republican leaders abruptly canceled votes Tuesday on their long-sought health care bill in the face of growing GOP opposition to the proposal.

Gov. Doug Ducey has urged McCain to work to protect parts of the state's Medicaid system that he believes will be hurt by the Senate proposal.

McCain issued a statement Tuesday saying he continues to believe repealing "Obamacare" is necessary, citing problems with the individual markets and soaring premiums.

But he says he will work to address the concerns Ducey raised about Medicaid as the bill moves ahead.