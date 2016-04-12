< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Abortion rights protesters rally at Arizona capitol
Posted May 21 2019 04:52PM MST
Video Posted May 21 2019 07:49PM MST
Updated May 21 2019 07:52PM MST Posted May 21 2019 04:52PM MST
Video Posted May 21 2019 07:49PM MST
Updated May 21 2019 07:52PM MST data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/04/12/capitol%20watch%20-%20Copy_1460480891434_1173914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/04/12/capitol%20watch%20-%20Copy_1460480891434_1173914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/04/12/capitol%20watch%20-%20Copy_1460480891434_1173914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/04/12/capitol%20watch%20-%20Copy_1460480891434_1173914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/04/12/capitol%20watch%20-%20Copy_1460480891434_1173914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408253343-121340334" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/04/12/capitol%20watch%20-%20Copy_1460480891434_1173914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/04/12/capitol%20watch%20-%20Copy_1460480891434_1173914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/04/12/capitol%20watch%20-%20Copy_1460480891434_1173914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/04/12/capitol%20watch%20-%20Copy_1460480891434_1173914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/04/12/capitol%20watch%20-%20Copy_1460480891434_1173914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> PHOENIX (AP) - Scores of pro-abortion rights activists rallied at the state Capitol in Phoenix to protest a new wave of anti-abortion laws being adopted by other states.

Tuesday's rally drew an estimated 200 people, mainly women, plus a handful of anti-abortion protesters.

Many protesting the new laws held signs backing rights of women to seek an abortion or warning of the ramifications of banning the procedure.

The rally was one of many held across the nation to protest new state laws targeting abortion rights have been enacted this year. They range from an outright ban in Alabama to bans on abortion after six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

Jodi Liggett of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona called the laws an attack on women. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a rally at Howard University May 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Ocasio-Cortez says it's time to 'move forward' with Trump impeachment

Posted May 21 2019 12:44PM MST
Updated May 21 2019 12:47PM MST

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has called on House Democrats to "move forward" with impeaching President Trump, adding that if they fail to do so it could be viewed as a "politically motivated" decision.

The freshman New Yorker issued the call to arms to members of her party shortly after White House Counsel Don McGahn defied a subpoena and skipped a committee hearing at Trump's direction.

The move infuriated Democrats and touched off what could be another high-profile battle over holding a Trump official in contempt of Congress. Group heads to Minnesota State Capitol to protest abortion bans

Posted May 21 2019 12:34PM MST
Updated May 21 2019 05:34PM MST

Activists gathered at the Minnesota Capitol Tuesday to speak out against the recent abortion bans sought in states like Alabama and Georgia.

An energetic group of mostly women descended on the steps of the Capitol, fighting against an abortion ban in this state - or any state.

"We are standing here in solidarity with the people who are affected by the abortion bans happening in other states. But, we also stand here for these people because abortion bans have been introduced here in the state of Minnesota," said former Minnesota representative Erin Maye Quade.

Lawmakers approve, Texas governor expected to sign Chick-fil-A bill

Posted May 21 2019 08:00AM MST
Updated May 21 2019 11:30AM MST

Republicans in the Texas House passed what they call a religious freedom bill. Critics call it a hateful piece of legislation.

The bill has been nicknamed the "Save Chick-fil-A Bill." It was introduced after the city of San Antonio refused to allow one of the restaurants in its airport. The city cited the company's support for anti-gay and lesbian organizations.

It's expected to go to the governor soon and become a law. 