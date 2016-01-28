< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Satanic Temple to challenge Supreme Court abortion ruling on fetal remains By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Posted May 29 2019 01:47PM MST
Updated May 29 2019 02:01PM MST Posted May 29 2019 01:47PM MST
Updated May 29 2019 02:01PM MST Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/satanic-temple-sues-arizona-city-to-lead-city-council-prayer"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/01/28/TheSatanicTemple_1454022822696_776786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Satanic Temple sues to lead city council prayer</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/satanic-temple-of-arizona-adopts-a-portion-of-the-i-10-near-casa-grande"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/26/Satanic_Temple_of_Arizona_adopts_a_porti_0_4863707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Satanic Tempe of Arizona adopts part of I-10</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hot-topics/after-school-satan-satanic-temple-could-be-coming-to-a-school-near-you"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/08/01/after-school-satan_1470071005313_1785297_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>'After School Satan' could come to public schools</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>(FOX News)</strong> -- The Satanic Temple said Tuesday that in the name of religious liberty, it would challenge a Supreme Court ruling that upheld an Indiana law requiring the <strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/scotus-decisions-refute-pre-conceived-expectations-of-conservative-rubber-stamp" target="_blank">burial or cremation of fetal remains</a></strong>.</p> <p>The group, based in Salem, Mass., has declared immunity for its members from the law, it said in a news release.</p> <p>“One of the Satanic Temple’s fundamental tenets is the inviolability of one’s body,” the group said in a statement. “Members ... believe that nonviable fetal tissue is part of the woman who carries it.”</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">The Satanic Temple declares its members exempt from Indiana law regarding fetal remains <a href="https://t.co/nPDvl1W6xv">pic.twitter.com/nPDvl1W6xv</a></p> — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) <a href="https://twitter.com/satanic_temple_/status/1133731045205872641?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 29, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>The international organization doesn’t worship or believe in the actual Satan from the Bible. It mostly advocates for separation of church and state.</p> <p>“This law clearly places an undue burden on the religious practices of the Satanic Temple by interfering with burial rites,” said spokesperson Lucien Greaves “To be clear, members of the Satanic Temple will not be made to pay for these punitive, superfluous and insulting burials. We claim exemption on religious-liberty grounds, and we will almost certainly prevail in the courts if we are forced to fight. “</p> <p>The group has waged a number of religious battles against state governments.</p> <p>A member of the group in Missouri <strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/satanic-temple-member-loses-fight-on-missouri-abortion-law" target="_blank">recently challenged</a></strong> a state law requiring women seeking an abortion to wait three days. It unsuccessfully fought to have a statue of a goat-headed, winged creature called Baphomet placed outside capitols in Arkansas and Oklahoma.</p> <p>The statue would have been a counterpoint to the Ten Commandments. More Politics Stories OK to smoke, not to grow? States wrestle with homegrown pot
By MICHAEL HILL and JOHN O'CONNOR, Associated Press
Posted May 29 2019 04:35PM MST
Updated May 29 2019 04:53PM MST SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois lawmakers working to legalize recreational marijuana have hit a potential snag that other states have wrestled with: whether to allow people to grow a few pot plants for personal use.

The 10 states that have legalized recreational marijuana have different "home grow" rules, with Michigan allowing individuals to grow as many as 12 plants and Washington state not allowing them to grow any.

The differences reflect how states view the competing arguments about home cultivation: Opponents say it fuels the black market sale of the drug while proponents argue that if businesses can sell it, they should be able to grow it. Bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in Illinois on track to pass Senate
By Mike Flannery
Posted May 29 2019 04:08PM MST
Updated May 29 2019 04:51PM MST Illinois appears to be on the verge of legalizing pot.

A State Senate committee on Wednesday gave bipartisan approval – with a 13 to 3 vote – of a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in Illinois.

The full Senate is expected to vote on the bill Wednesday night and the House will vote before Friday. Louisiana lawmakers send strict new abortion ban to governor's desk
By Associated Press
Posted May 29 2019 04:01PM MST
Updated May 29 2019 04:06PM MST

Louisiana lawmakers on Wednesday passed a strict new abortion ban that would prohibit the procedure before some women even know they are pregnant, joining a half-dozen conservative states with similar measures.

In a 79-23 vote, the Louisiana House gave final passage to a bill barring abortion once there's a detectable fetal heartbeat, as early as the sixth week of pregnancy. Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Deep South's only Democratic governor, supports the ban and intends to sign it into law despite opposition from national party leaders who say such laws are attacks on women.

"I know there are many who feel just as strongly as I do on abortion and disagree with me — and I respect their opinions," Edwards said in a statement after the ban's passage. "As I prepare to sign this bill, I call on the overwhelming bipartisan majority of legislators who voted for it to join me in continuing to build a better Louisiana that cares for the least among us and provides more opportunity for everyone." (Photo credit: Tyler Healy)" title="tylerhealy_towelkinipressphotos_052919-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Towelkini' combines beach towel and bikini to make laying out easier</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/drone-zone-mcdowell-mountain-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20Drone%20Zone%20052919_1559173554486.jpg_7326180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Drone Zone 052919_1559173554486.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Drone Zone: McDowell Mountain Park</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20murder%20investigation%20052919_1559174844975.jpg_7326860_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20murder%20investigation%20052919_1559174844975.jpg_7326860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20murder%20investigation%20052919_1559174844975.jpg_7326860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/KSAZ%20murder%20investigation%20052919_1559174844975.jpg_7326860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Murder investigation underway after police find body in roadway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/offbeat/towelkini-combines-beach-towel-and-bikini-to-make-laying-out-easier" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/tylerhealy_towelkinipressphotos_052919_1559172748453_7326154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/tylerhealy_towelkinipressphotos_052919_1559172748453_7326154_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/tylerhealy_towelkinipressphotos_052919_1559172748453_7326154_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/tylerhealy_towelkinipressphotos_052919_1559172748453_7326154_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/tylerhealy_towelkinipressphotos_052919_1559172748453_7326154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two&#x20;women&#x20;pose&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;beach&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;gold&#x20;and&#x20;hot&#x20;pink&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;towelkini&#x2e;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Tyler&#x20;Healy&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Towelkini' combines beach towel and bikini to make laying out easier</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/about-us/fox-10-my-45-jobs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FOX 10 Jobs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/search-for-14-year-old-who-ran-away-took-her-7-year-old-sister" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/29/KTBC%20%20Hiba%20and%20Rahaf%20Rashid_1559167362208.jpg_7325675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/29/KTBC%20%20Hiba%20and%20Rahaf%20Rashid_1559167362208.jpg_7325675_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/29/KTBC%20%20Hiba%20and%20Rahaf%20Rashid_1559167362208.jpg_7325675_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/29/KTBC%20%20Hiba%20and%20Rahaf%20Rashid_1559167362208.jpg_7325675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/29/KTBC%20%20Hiba%20and%20Rahaf%20Rashid_1559167362208.jpg_7325675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;quot&#x3b;Anyone&#x20;with&#x20;information&#x20;on&#x20;their&#x20;whereabouts&#x20;is&#x20;asked&#x20;to&#x20;call&#x20;9-1-1&#x2e;&#x20;You&#x20;can&#x20;also&#x20;submit&#x20;tips&#x20;by&#x20;downloading&#x20;APD&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;mobile&#x20;app&#x2c;&#x20;Austin&#x20;PD&#x2c;&#x20;for&#x20;free&#x20;on&#x20;iPhone&#x20;and&#x20;Android&#x2e;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Austin&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Austin police: Runaway sisters found, are safe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/drone-zone-mcdowell-mountain-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" Drone Zone: McDowell Mountain Park 