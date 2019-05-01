< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/logo-fox-10-phoenix-ksaz-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-night-alt-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 83°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/local">Arizona Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/special-reports">Special Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/offbeat">Offbeat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/sports">Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Latest Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/medal-of-honor-recipients-honored-in-special-event-held-in-cave-creek"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Medal_of_Honor_recipients_honored_in_spe_0_7214954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Medal of Honor recipients honored in special event held in Cave Creek"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/medal-of-honor-recipients-honored-in-special-event-held-in-cave-creek">Medal of Honor recipients honored in special event held in Cave Creek</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/facebook-instant/felt-like-a-princess-14-year-old-girl-creates-big-sisters-prom-dress-from-scratch"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/final%20side%20by%20side_1556671461501.jpg_7194816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Felt like a princess': 14-year-old girl creates big sister's prom dress from scratch"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/facebook-instant/felt-like-a-princess-14-year-old-girl-creates-big-sisters-prom-dress-from-scratch">'Felt like a princess': 14-year-old girl creates big sister's prom dress from scratch</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/eye-doctor-shares-graphic-photos-as-warning-against-sleeping-in-contact-lenses"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Eye%20bacteria%20for%20site_1556845132308.jpg_7213719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Eye doctor shares graphic photos as warning against sleeping in contact lenses"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/eye-doctor-shares-graphic-photos-as-warning-against-sleeping-in-contact-lenses">Eye doctor shares graphic photos as warning against sleeping in contact lenses</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/study-marijuana-users-exercise-more-report-improved-recovery"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/cannabis_1556846334462_7213650_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Study: Marijuana users exercise more, report improved recovery"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/study-marijuana-users-exercise-more-report-improved-recovery">Study: Marijuana users exercise more, report improved recovery</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/medal-of-honor-recipients-honored-in-special-event-held-in-cave-creek">Medal of Honor recipients honored in special event held in Cave Creek</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/facebook-instant/felt-like-a-princess-14-year-old-girl-creates-big-sisters-prom-dress-from-scratch">'Felt like a princess': 14-year-old girl creates big sister's prom dress from scratch</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/eye-doctor-shares-graphic-photos-as-warning-against-sleeping-in-contact-lenses">Eye doctor shares graphic photos as warning against sleeping in contact lenses</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/study-marijuana-users-exercise-more-report-improved-recovery">Study: Marijuana users exercise more, report improved recovery</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/as-investigation-into-church-fire-continues-church-staff-members-try-to-pick-up-the-pieces">As investigation into church fire continues, church staff members try to pick up the pieces</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/teen-who-threw-cheese-at-classmate-who-had-fatal-reaction-said-he-didnt-know-allergies-were-deadly">Teen who threw cheese at classmate who had fatal reaction said he didn't know allergies were deadly</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-planners">Weather Planners</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/forecast-video">Forecast Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/radar">Radar</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-traffic" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/traffic" data-dropdown="drop-nav-traffic" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Traffic</a> <ul id="drop-nav-traffic" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.az511.com/pda/Travel/traveltimes.htm">Freeway Travel Times</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.faa.gov/mobile/#asdBrowseDelays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.az511.com/pda/Travel/index.html">ADOT Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.az511.gov/hcrsweb/webEventPrint.jsp?index=0&timeFilter=weekend&extents=-13233588.751319556,3726077.0813944945,-12072357.417611217,4124772.6209299536&layers=grey|green|yellow|red|rwis|nws|dms|tt|&icons=tri|dia|hex|capi|&ll=-118.8793503906253,31.715911398580843,-108.44783183593833,34.711711832302996&pw=1899&ph=652">Weekend Closures</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-video" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video" data-dropdown="drop-nav-video" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Video</a> <ul id="drop-nav-video" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news-now">News Now</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Newscast Clips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/arizona-morning">Morning Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/newsmaker">Newsmaker Saturday</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox10xtra">FOX 10 Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/events">Events</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/mug-shots">Mug Shots</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=92708591"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2699_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2699"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2699_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2699_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '404397229'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0965_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0965"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0965_MOD-AD-KSAZ_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-1'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0965_MOD-AD-KSAZ_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[1,1]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[1,1]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '404397229'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story404397229" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="404397229" data-article-version="1.0">US government to give DNA tests at border to check for fraud</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-404397229" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=US government to give DNA tests at border to check for fraud&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/politics/us-government-to-give-dna-tests-at-border-to-check-for-fraud-1" data-title="US government to give DNA tests at border to check for fraud" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/politics/us-government-to-give-dna-tests-at-border-to-check-for-fraud-1" addthis:title="US government to give DNA tests at border to check for fraud"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-404397229");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-404397229-404400692"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/01/GETTY%20dna%20saliva%20sample%20050119_1556749270348.jpg_7208439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/01/GETTY%20dna%20saliva%20sample%20050119_1556749270348.jpg_7208439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/01/GETTY%20dna%20saliva%20sample%20050119_1556749270348.jpg_7208439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/01/GETTY%20dna%20saliva%20sample%20050119_1556749270348.jpg_7208439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/01/GETTY%20dna%20saliva%20sample%20050119_1556749270348.jpg_7208439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A medical technician assistant analyzes a human saliva sample&nbsp;(File photo by Karl Schuh/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A medical technician assistant analyzes a human saliva sample (File photo by Karl Schuh/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404397229-404400692" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/01/GETTY%20dna%20saliva%20sample%20050119_1556749270348.jpg_7208439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/01/GETTY%20dna%20saliva%20sample%20050119_1556749270348.jpg_7208439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/01/GETTY%20dna%20saliva%20sample%20050119_1556749270348.jpg_7208439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/01/GETTY%20dna%20saliva%20sample%20050119_1556749270348.jpg_7208439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/01/GETTY%20dna%20saliva%20sample%20050119_1556749270348.jpg_7208439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A medical technician assistant analyzes a human saliva sample&nbsp;(File photo by Karl Schuh/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A medical technician assistant analyzes a human saliva sample (File photo by Karl Schuh/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/politics/us-government-to-give-dna-tests-at-border-to-check-for-fraud-1">COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 03:04PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 01 2019 03:29PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-404397229" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines404397229' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/231-migrants-surrender-to-border-patrol-west-of-lukeville-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/30/KSAZ%20cbp%20border%20lukeville%20043019_1556664365756.jpg_7190193_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>231 migrants surrender to Border Patrol</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/trump-wants-to-charge-asylum-seekers-fee-to-process-application"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/29/GettyImages-1139710073_1556592136913_7186577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Trump wants to charge asylum-seekers a fee</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/border-patrol-expands-fingerprinting-of-migrant-children-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/04/26/GETTY-migrant-children-Border-Patrol_1556311235658_7176361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Fingerprinting of migrant children expands in US</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/mayor-of-yuma-proclaims-local-emergency-due-to-amount-of-migrants-released-into-the-city"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/17/yuma%20emergency_1555501076028.jpg_7120175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Yuma declares state of emergency over migrants</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will begin DNA testing in cases where officials suspect adults are fraudulently claiming to be the parents of children as they cross the U.S.-Mexico border together.</p> <p>Department of Homeland Security officials said Wednesday the testing will be limited and voluntary. A pilot program will begin soon, but the locations along the border weren't released.</p> <p>The testing will happen after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials refer possible instances of fraud to ICE.</p> <p>It will take about two hours for a result, and the test will be done with a cheek swab. Officials say the results will be destroyed and won't be used as evidence in any criminal case that may arise.</p> <p>ICE officials say they have identified 29 families suspected of fraud since April 18.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story404397229 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story404397229 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-404397229",i="relatedHeadlines-404397229",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5180_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5180"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5180_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5180_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '404397229'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4379_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4379"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Politics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408240" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Politics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/these-are-the-24-candidates-running-for-president-in-2020" title="These are the 24 candidates running for president in 2020" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/Here_are_the_2020_presidential_candidate_0_7173495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/Here_are_the_2020_presidential_candidate_0_7173495_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/Here_are_the_2020_presidential_candidate_0_7173495_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/Here_are_the_2020_presidential_candidate_0_7173495_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/Here_are_the_2020_presidential_candidate_0_7173495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="With Joe Biden officially entering the race for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 election, the field of total presidential candidates has grown to 22, 20 of which are Democrats. Here's a look at those 22 candidates and some of the i" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>These are the 24 candidates running for president in 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 25 2019 04:26PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 02:37PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With Michael Bennet officially entering the race for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 election, the field of total presidential candidates has grown to 24, 22 of which are Democrats.</p><p>Here's a look at those 24 candidates and some of the issues they plan to focus on during their campaigns.</p><p>Michael Bennet has been a Senator from Colorado since 2009, before which he served as superintendent of Denver Public Schools. He also served two years as Chief of Staff to fellow Democratic presidential hopeful, John Hickenlooper, during his time as mayor of Denver.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/bill-that-lifts-legal-restrictions-around-owning-nunchucks-goes-to-gov-ducey" title="Bill that lifts legal restrictions around owning nunchucks goes to Gov. Ducey" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/11/879DBB02914B425B8D3AF70345D0244B_1549947488617_6751180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/11/879DBB02914B425B8D3AF70345D0244B_1549947488617_6751180_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/11/879DBB02914B425B8D3AF70345D0244B_1549947488617_6751180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/11/879DBB02914B425B8D3AF70345D0244B_1549947488617_6751180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/11/879DBB02914B425B8D3AF70345D0244B_1549947488617_6751180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bill that lifts legal restrictions around owning nunchucks goes to Gov. Ducey</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jonathan J. Cooper, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 02:31PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (AP) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will decide whether to let people own nunchucks after lawmakers voted Thursday to lift restrictions on the weapons used in martial arts.</p><p>Arizona allows people to have nunchucks to prepare for competition, but supporters say those who practice martial arts shouldn't have to worry they'll face charges for possessing the weapon made of two sticks or rods connected by a rope or chain.</p><p>"The average person can do far more damage using a baseball bat than nunchucks," said Rep. John Kavanaugh, a Republican from Fountain Hills. "They're not dangerous to anybody. And we really should let kids and adults who want to do martial arts activities legally possess them."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/colorado-sen-bennet-launches-democratic-presidential-bid-1" title="Colorado Sen. Bennet launches Democratic presidential bid" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/02/Michael%20Bennett%20Getty_1556800840285.JPG_7210369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/02/Michael%20Bennett%20Getty_1556800840285.JPG_7210369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/02/Michael%20Bennett%20Getty_1556800840285.JPG_7210369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/02/Michael%20Bennett%20Getty_1556800840285.JPG_7210369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/02/Michael%20Bennett%20Getty_1556800840285.JPG_7210369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE ART Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) talks with reporters following the weekly Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol April 17, 2018 in Washington, DC.&nbsp; (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Colorado Sen. Bennet launches Democratic presidential bid</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 05:41AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 05:43AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado jumped into the packed Democratic presidential primary on Thursday, announcing a 2020 campaign that had been stalled while he was treated for prostate cancer.</p><p>Bennet, a former head of Denver Public Schools who has carved out a reputation as a policy-oriented moderate, made his announcement on CBS' "CBS This Morning."</p><p>The son of a former ambassador to India and a Yale law school graduate who worked in the Clinton administration, Bennet worked for Republican billionaire Phil Anschutz when he moved to Colorado in the late 1990s. But when he re-entered public life, he did so as a Democrat, serving as chief of staff to then-Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper. Hickenlooper went on to become Colorado governor and now is also competing for the Democratic presidential nomination .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/medal-of-honor-recipients-honored-in-special-event-held-in-cave-creek"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Medal_of_Honor_recipients_honored_in_spe_0_7214954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Medal_of_Honor_recipients_honored_in_spe_0_20190503032901"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Medal of Honor recipients honored in special event held in Cave Creek</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/felt-like-a-princess-14-year-old-girl-creates-big-sisters-prom-dress-from-scratch"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/final%20side%20by%20side_1556671461501.jpg_7194816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="For 14-year-old Courtney Lewis, the most challenging part was understanding how to work with the sequin fabric on the dress, which is not easy to sew and “requires a lot of patience,” their mother said. (Photo credit: Crystal Lewis) " title="Prom dress photos side by side-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Felt like a princess': 14-year-old girl creates big sister's prom dress from scratch</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/us-world-news/eye-doctor-shares-graphic-photos-as-warning-against-sleeping-in-contact-lenses"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Eye%20bacteria%20for%20site_1556845132308.jpg_7213719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dr. Patrick Vollmer said the Facebook post and images of the patient's eye were intended to be a “scare tactic” in hopes of correcting unhealthy behaviors like sleeping in soft contact lenses. (Photo credit: Vita Eye Clinic)" title="Eye bacteria for site_1556845132308.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Eye doctor shares graphic photos as warning against sleeping in contact lenses</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/study-marijuana-users-exercise-more-report-improved-recovery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/cannabis_1556846334462_7213650_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Leaves of a mature marijuana plant are seenin a display at The International Cannabis and Hemp Expo April 18, 2010 at the Cow Palace in Daly City, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="cannabis_1556846334462-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study: Marijuana users exercise more, report improved recovery</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4560_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4560_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '404397229'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9829_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9829"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9182_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9182"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/felt-like-a-princess-14-year-old-girl-creates-big-sisters-prom-dress-from-scratch" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/final%20side%20by%20side_1556671461501.jpg_7194816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/final%20side%20by%20side_1556671461501.jpg_7194816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/final%20side%20by%20side_1556671461501.jpg_7194816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/final%20side%20by%20side_1556671461501.jpg_7194816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/final%20side%20by%20side_1556671461501.jpg_7194816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For&#x20;14-year-old&#x20;Courtney&#x20;Lewis&#x2c;&#x20;the&#x20;most&#x20;challenging&#x20;part&#x20;was&#x20;understanding&#x20;how&#x20;to&#x20;work&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;sequin&#x20;fabric&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;dress&#x2c;&#x20;which&#x20;is&#x20;not&#x20;easy&#x20;to&#x20;sew&#x20;and&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;requires&#x20;a&#x20;lot&#x20;of&#x20;patience&#x2c;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;their&#x20;mother&#x20;said&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Crystal&#x20;Lewis&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'Felt like a princess': 14-year-old girl creates big sister's prom dress from scratch</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/us-world-news/eye-doctor-shares-graphic-photos-as-warning-against-sleeping-in-contact-lenses" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Eye%20bacteria%20for%20site_1556845132308.jpg_7213719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Eye%20bacteria%20for%20site_1556845132308.jpg_7213719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Eye%20bacteria%20for%20site_1556845132308.jpg_7213719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Eye%20bacteria%20for%20site_1556845132308.jpg_7213719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Eye%20bacteria%20for%20site_1556845132308.jpg_7213719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dr&#x2e;&#x20;Patrick&#x20;Vollmer&#x20;said&#x20;the&#x20;Facebook&#x20;post&#x20;and&#x20;images&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;patient&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;eye&#x20;were&#x20;intended&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;a&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;scare&#x20;tactic&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;in&#x20;hopes&#x20;of&#x20;correcting&#x20;unhealthy&#x20;behaviors&#x20;like&#x20;sleeping&#x20;in&#x20;soft&#x20;contact&#x20;lenses&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Vita&#x20;Eye&#x20;Clinic&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Eye doctor shares graphic photos as warning against sleeping in contact lenses</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/study-marijuana-users-exercise-more-report-improved-recovery" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/cannabis_1556846334462_7213650_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/cannabis_1556846334462_7213650_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/cannabis_1556846334462_7213650_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/cannabis_1556846334462_7213650_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/cannabis_1556846334462_7213650_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Leaves&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;mature&#x20;marijuana&#x20;plant&#x20;are&#x20;seenin&#x20;a&#x20;display&#x20;at&#x20;The&#x20;International&#x20;Cannabis&#x20;and&#x20;Hemp&#x20;Expo&#x20;April&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2010&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Cow&#x20;Palace&#x20;in&#x20;Daly&#x20;City&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study: Marijuana users exercise more, report improved recovery</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/as-investigation-into-church-fire-continues-church-staff-members-try-to-pick-up-the-pieces" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/9FF2624F6EFD48CBA3171C7A51865531_1556845898298_7213725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/9FF2624F6EFD48CBA3171C7A51865531_1556845898298_7213725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/9FF2624F6EFD48CBA3171C7A51865531_1556845898298_7213725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/9FF2624F6EFD48CBA3171C7A51865531_1556845898298_7213725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/9FF2624F6EFD48CBA3171C7A51865531_1556845898298_7213725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>As investigation into church fire continues, church staff members try to pick up the pieces</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/teen-who-threw-cheese-at-classmate-who-had-fatal-reaction-said-he-didnt-know-allergies-were-deadly" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/getty_cheesefile__1556844357009_7213633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/getty_cheesefile__1556844357009_7213633_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/getty_cheesefile__1556844357009_7213633_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/getty_cheesefile__1556844357009_7213633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/getty_cheesefile__1556844357009_7213633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;wheel&#x20;of&#x20;cheese&#x20;and&#x20;crumbles&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Neilson&#x20;Barnard&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;Culinary&#x20;Experience&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen who threw cheese at classmate who had fatal reaction said he didn't know allergies were deadly</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5602_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5602_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '404397229'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9488_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9488"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-KSAZ-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '404397229');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/politics', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '404397229'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/local">Arizona Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/offbeat">Offbeat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/special-reports">Special Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/sports">Sports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-planners">Weather Planners</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Forecast Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/radar">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/traveltimes?start=0&length=25&order%5Bi%5D=0&order%5Bdir%5D=asc">Freeway Travel Times</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/map">ADOT Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/cctv?start=0&length=10&order%5Bi%5D=0&order%5Bdir%5D=asc">Traffic Cameras</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.faa.gov/mobile/#asdBrowseDelays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.azdot.gov/projects/other-restrictions/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory">Weekend Closures</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/events">Events</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/jobs">Jobs at Fox 10</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news-now">News Now</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Newscast Clips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/arizona-morning">Morning Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/newsmaker">Newsmaker Saturday</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/seen-on-tv-am-pm">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox10xtra">FOX 10 Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/mug-shots">Mug Shots</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/rss-feeds"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 10 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox10phoenix.com/id378121873?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxksaz" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 10 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-10-weather/id575220932?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ksaz.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/fcc-online-public-file">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/eeo-report">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4560",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4560\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fpolitics\x252Fus-government-to-give-dna-tests-at-border-to-check-for-fraud-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2699_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2699",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2699\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fpolitics\x252Fus-government-to-give-dna-tests-at-border-to-check-for-fraud-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5180_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5180",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5180\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fpolitics\x252Fus-government-to-give-dna-tests-at-border-to-check-for-fraud-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0965_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0965",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0965\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fpolitics\x252Fus-government-to-give-dna-tests-at-border-to-check-for-fraud-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fpolitics\x252Fus-government-to-give-dna-tests-at-border-to-check-for-fraud-1\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dus-government-to-give-dna-tests-at-border-to-check-for-fraud-1\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4379_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4379",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4379\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fpolitics\x252Fus-government-to-give-dna-tests-at-border-to-check-for-fraud-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5602",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5602\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fpolitics\x252Fus-government-to-give-dna-tests-at-border-to-check-for-fraud-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9182_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9182",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9182\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fpolitics\x252Fus-government-to-give-dna-tests-at-border-to-check-for-fraud-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9829_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9829",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9829\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fpolitics\x252Fus-government-to-give-dna-tests-at-border-to-check-for-fraud-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9488_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9488",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9488\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fpolitics\x252Fus-government-to-give-dna-tests-at-border-to-check-for-fraud-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0268",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0268\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fpolitics\x252Fus-government-to-give-dna-tests-at-border-to-check-for-fraud-1"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fpolitics\x252Fus-government-to-give-dna-tests-at-border-to-check-for-fraud-1"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1555619237000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"17 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43977);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>