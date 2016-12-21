Getting your young athlete back to peak performance

- Spring sports are starting soon, which means bruises, scraped knees and sometimes more serious injuries. If your child is injured, you want to get the best care available so they can get back to doing what they love.

Three years ago, Peyton was riding her horse and was thrown from the saddle, resulting in five broken vertebrae. She was referred to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for treatment and received care from Kristina M. Wilson, MD, director of the Pediatric Sports Medicine Program at Phoenix Children’s. Dr. Wilson specializes in the non-surgical treatment of bone or muscle injuries, overuse injuries, sport-specific rehabilitation, injury prevention and concussion treatment and management.

Bone and muscle -- musculoskeletal -- injuries are different in children and teens than in adults. Young athletes are still growing and require the expertise, knowledge and sophistication of sports medicine professionals who are specifically trained to care for this unique population.

After extensive treatment and therapy, Peyton was able to get back in the saddle again. Now 16 and in high school, she spends six to seven days each week training horses for riding competitions. Peyton’s current trainee, a horse named Mr. Z, is being conditioned and will compete with her in Temecula, California next month.

Phoenix Children’s Sports Medicine Program, part of the Center for Pediatric Orthopedics, supports young athletes by teaching them ways to avoid injury during physical activity, offering non-surgical care to children and adolescents who have been hurt, and providing surgical services for bone and muscle injuries that cannot be treated by rehabilitation alone. Call (602) 933-3033 for more information or to schedule an appointment.