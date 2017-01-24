Image Gently: Safer radiation doses for children

The amount of radiation received from medical sources is increasing, including children whose tissues are more radiosensitive and are oftentimes exposed to a larger dose of radiation than what is necessary.



If your child needs a CT scan, how can you guarantee he or she isn’t being exposed to too much radiation?



Richard Towbin, MD, is a fellowship-trained pediatric radiologist, pediatric neuroradiologist and pediatric interventionalist who has been in practice for 37 years. Dr. Towbin is currently division chief of radiology at Phoenix Children’s and a professor of radiology.



Radiologists play a key role as health care providers for children. Radiology and CT scanning are critical in diagnosing illness in children, impacting their treatment and improving patient outcomes. At the same time, exposure to radiation is a concern for parents, prompting the creation of Image Gently. Image Gently is a national campaign created to minimize exposure to radiation in children. It uses the lowest dosage of radiation while maintaining the quality of diagnostic imaging, getting rid of “one-size-fits-all” scans.



