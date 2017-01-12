Gainesville Police honor Clemson QB Deshaun Watson

- Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson played a big role in the Tigers' win Monday night.

To show the Georgia native some support, the police department in his hometown of Gainesville put up the Clemson flag in front of their office to represent the national champions.

The Gainesville Police Department also posted a picture on their Facebook page to say congratulations to Deshaun and his team.

"We are so proud of you," the police department said.

Watson completed 36 of 56 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns in Clemson's 35-31 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game. He also ran for a score.

The 21-year-old's next stop is the NFL; however, that doesn't mean the Clemson quarterback is thinking about where he'll go in the NFL draft.

Find someone who looks at you the way 4️⃣ looks at the #NationalChampionship trophy... pic.twitter.com/upFpjSLOyt — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 11, 2017

Watson said he's focused on improving, and not his chances of going No. 1 overall. Watson is skipping his senior season at Clemson to go pro, making that decision after going 32-3 as the Tigers' starter and earning his degree.

Watson said Tuesday he won't "get caught up in the hype of the draft and the first pick and all that stuff. God has a plan for me."