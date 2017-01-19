STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Raider rookie Karl Joseph buys house for mom

Posted:Jan 19 2017 02:14PM MST

Updated:Jan 19 2017 04:27PM MST

OAKLAND (KTVU) -
When  Raiders player Karl Joseph was in the 8th grade, he told his mom that he would buy her a house some day and now the rookie has fulfilled that promise.

In an Instagram post, Joseph shared a picture of the house in central Florida he bought for his mom.


Joseph says..

" Remember her telling me her dream was to have a big house with a pool, and I Remember in 8th grade telling her I would buy her dream house. Definitely one of the most fulfilling moments in my life."

Joseph's agent told TMZ sports "He didn't want to buy himself a car, he didn't want to buy himself a house.  He wanted to get his mom a house."

His agent said the Joseph's goal was able to provide for his mom, and now he has.

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories