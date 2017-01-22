NFC Championship gear hits stores for Falcons fans Sports NFC Championship gear hits stores for Falcons fans Falcons gear is flying off the shelves in metro Atlanta. Several stores have Falcons memorabilia celebrating their NFC championship and Super Bowl appearance.

Dick’s Sporting Goods expanded its store hours Sunday night to celebrate the big win.

Academy Sports & Outdoors in Kennesaw had 75 to 100 customers waiting for the Championship gear to arrive, Sunday evening.

Lenox Marketplace and Mall of Georgia stores hosted an in-store celebration offering cheer cards, face painting and other activities Sunday in preparation for the NFC championship game.

With the Falcon’s big win on Sunday, many stores had customers who arrived early Monday to purchase an assortment of NFC Championship gear.

Teresa Dumas says she and her husband have been Falcon fans for more than four decades.

"My husband was up until 12 midnight, he had to go to work at 3am. He came in and said, momma we got to have it all.... umbrella, flags, hats, t-shirts everything, so that's what I got...the last umbrella. I got my flag, I am ready to put it on my car," Dumas said with enthusiasm.

One Kennesaw customer bought more than 20 shirts, six hats, lots of banners and other merchandise. In all, her total was more than $1100 in Falcon's gear.

