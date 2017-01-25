Mayor Reed to hold Atlanta Falcons pep rally

- One week before the Atlanta Falcons play in Super Bowl LI, Mayor Kasim Reed is holding a pep rally to celebrate the team’s big game.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. on January 27th at the Atlanta City Hall, located at 55 Trinity Avenue.

Reed tweeted out an event advertisement, asking fans for their support.

I need you to put on your red & black and #Riseup this Friday to celebrate our @AtlantaFalcons. Join me & @V103Atlanta at City Hall 11:30am. pic.twitter.com/XFZxmzLypB — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) January 25, 2017

The Atlanta Falcons will try for their first Vince Lombardi Trophy against the New England Patriots.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

