Mayor Reed to hold Atlanta Falcons pep rally

ATLANTA - One week before the Atlanta Falcons play in Super Bowl LI, Mayor Kasim Reed is holding a pep rally to celebrate the team’s big game.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. on January 27th at the Atlanta City Hall, located at 55 Trinity Avenue.

Reed tweeted out an event advertisement, asking fans for their support.

The Atlanta Falcons will try for their first Vince Lombardi Trophy against the New England Patriots.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

