'Falcons Friday' proclaimed by Georgia's governor Sports 'Falcons Friday' proclaimed by Georgia's governor Governor Nathan Deal wanted to turn the Gold Dome and most of Georgia red on Friday.

Deal made an official proclamation in support of the Falcons on Thursday calling on state employees to wear their favorite Falcons attire and asking Falcons fans everywhere to follow suit.

Ahead of #SuperBowl Sunday, I proclaimed Feb. 3 as "@AtlantaFalcons Friday.” Dress in your favorite Falcons gear tomorrow. #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/5G5kJ3z2jO — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) February 2, 2017

The governor specifically named Falcons Coach Dan Quinn, Matt Ryan, Vic Beasley, Devonta Freeman, Julio Jones, and Alex Mack in his official proclamation.

Gov. Deal also said he has two separate wagers with Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. The first bet is over the outcome of the Super Bowl game itself.

The second friendly wager is over the NFL's pick for MVP.

Also, @MassGovernor, I’ve got an apple pie from @MercierOrchards that says @M_Ryan02 will be named the league MVP. #InBrotherhood — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) February 1, 2017

Gov. Deal and his wife are planning to attend the big game in Houston. When asked by reporters what his prediction for the game was, he responded "I am not going to dispute a groundhog," referring to the prognostication of General Beauregard Lee at the Yellow River Game Ranch Tuesday morning.

General Lee, the Georgia #groundhog , predicts a Falcons win. This is one forecast I can agree with #RiseUp @GameRanch pic.twitter.com/ULgxfypIFD — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) February 2, 2017

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

