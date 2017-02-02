Matt Ryan, Falcons feeling good 3 days out from Super Bowl Sports Falcons feeling good three days out from the Super Bowl The Atlanta Falcons are taking on the New England Patriots Sunday night in the Super Bowl. One of the big reasons the Falcons are playing in the big game is quarterback Matt Ryan.

He may well win the NFL’s MVP Trophy on Saturday night, and if it the Falcons prevail Sunday could walk away with a Super Bowl MVP Trophy as well. It is an amazing rebound from the doubts cast last year on Ryan’s NFL career.

Matt Ryan said Thursday he won’t be watching the ceremony, won’t be attending the ceremony, but he’s sure somebody is going to let him know.

Players were on the practice field Thursday morning knowing the big game is getting closer, only one more walk-through session on Friday before they put the pads away and take the field in Houston. But are they nervous or anxious?

"Like anybody, you're excited and you have that feeling of I know what's about to come. You know, but I have felt comfortable. I really do. I have felt comfortable with my preparation and kind of hashing things out earlier in the week," said Matt Ryan.

"It's really down to getting your details, your communication as fast as possible, so if you do your job as good as you can, you can help your brother on his job, see something faster or something like that. It's really just the communication, getting down to the small details of the game plan and just keep working on that," said Ricardo Allen, Falcons safety.

"It still comes down to in between these white lines Sunday afternoon, us against them, battling for it all and that's where our focus is," said Falcons Head Coach Dan Quinn.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 News, starting at 11 a.m.

