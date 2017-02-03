Atlanta's Super Bowl host committee tours Houston Sports Atlanta's Super Bowl host committee tours Houston Two days away from the kickoff of Super Bowl LI and the city of Atlanta is just two years from hosting Super Bowl LIII.

Members of Atlanta's host committee are in Houston. They are feverishly taking it all in and Friday they took the grand tour of Discovery Green, home to Super Bowl Live and other festivities surrounding the big game.

Guides showed off everything that Houston has to offer this Super Bowl Week as they lead a tour for representatives from future host cities. Atlanta will host the 2019 Super Bowl, and Atlanta sports Council President Dan Corso and Brett Daniels with the Super Bowl Host Committee want to learn as much as they can.

"We’re taking what we see here and are figuring out how do we fit all of the puzzle pieces with what we have in downtown Atlanta, with the stadium coming online, Centennial Olympic Park, the convention center spaces, the World Congress Center, great opportunity to figure out what we want to do and how we want to do it,” said Daniels.

One of the most impressive things Houston has put into place, their 10,000 smiling volunteers who welcome visitors, give directions and even pose for pictures.

“They have the energy and enthusiasm they are bringing to the city. It’s electrifying,” said Daniels.

Corso said Atlanta will start to recruit its own volunteers later this year for the 2019 game, and he believes it’s one of the best ways to make sure visitors feel at home.

“You have a chance to really help put on the biggest sports event in America in Atlanta, and it takes the whole community to come together, and we are looking forward to that,” said Corso.

The volunteers here in Houston reportedly range in age from 18 to 85.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

