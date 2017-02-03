Saxophone player who rocked the Georgia Dome visits Houston

- He wowed a packed house at the Georgia Dome ahead of the Falcon's NFC Championship win with a soulful rendition of the National Anthem and now, the team's biggest saxophone-playing fan is in Houston ahead of the Super Bowl.

Mike Phillips is the music director for the Super Bowl Celebration of Gospel Choir, which is filming a special for BET. He would be happy, however, to add to his schedule while he is in town.

"Shout out to Dan Quinn," said Phillips. "I think I should play a song in the locker room before they come out."

The NFC Championship was not Phillips's first time playing the Georgia Dome, but it was the first time his music was broadcast as part of the game coverage.

"When they said we're going to go live on FOX, I said you know, I'm going to [...] throw a little sauce on it," Phillips explained.

His flamboyant style put a smile on the faces of fans and players alike.

Now, Phillips plans to share more of his music with Atlanta fans when the Falcons win the Super Bowl.

"I'm gonna hop on the float and play," he said. "So, Arthur, I'm coming!"

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

