- Chick-fil-A is in full support of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Atlanta-based chain took to Facebook to pledge their allegiance for their “home team” with a clever play on the Falcons' moniker 'Rise Up.'

“#FriesUp, Atlanta! Show your support Chick-fil-A style by raising those Waffle Fries,” read the post.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

