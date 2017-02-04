Cumming gas station changes name to support Falcons

- The Patriot Auto Wash in Cumming has changed its name in support of who they want to win the Super Bowl—the Atlanta Falcons.

In a complete show of solidarity, the car wash announced its temporary name change on its Facebook page:

“We have changed our name from Patriot Auto Wash to "RISE UP " Auto Wash until The Falcons win the Big Game this Sunday. Stop by today and get the "Dirty Bird Special.”

But apparently there’s no need for customers to worry.

“Same great service, but now instead of a patriot special we will call it the "RISE UP" Special and the Red, White and Blue is now The "Dirty Bird" Full Service or Exterior. Go Falcons!!!,” read another Facebook post.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

