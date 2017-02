The Super Bowl commercial for Google Home set off devices in homes nationwide.

The phrase "OK Google" -- which is used by customers to address the device -- is heard several times in the ad.

As a result, customers viewing the Super Bowl reported that the phrase from the television triggered their own device, causing lots of confusion.

The tech giant has not yet responded to the complaints.

Below is the full Google Home Super Bowl commercial:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQn5wiDyUHo