UNC Charlotte QB Kevin Olsen granted $103K bond on rape charges

- UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen had his bond set at $103,500 Monday morning after being arrested over the weekend on rape charges.

Olsen, 22, was arrested Sunday and charged with second degree forcible rape, cyber-stalking, forcible sexual offense and assault.

Related: UNC Charlotte QB, brother of Panthers' TE arrested on rape charges

The charges stem from an incident involving a 23-year-old woman, who Olsen had reportedly been in a relationship with for one year. She told authorities Olsen had sexually assaulted her, resulting in bruises to her body, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Olsen sent threatening text messages to the victim while they were out drinking un Uptown Charlotte the night before. When they arrived back at the apartment, she told police Olsen assaulted her.

The victim then left the room and went to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment, prosecutors said.

#Breaking UNCC QB Kevin Olsen was in relationship with girlfriend for one year. Allegedly raped her, bruised her eye, and other injuries — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) February 20, 2017

The University said the incident, which happened off campus, appears to involve sexual assault within an existing relationship.

Olsen, a junior at UNC Charlotte, signed with the 49ers in December of 2015.

UNC Charlotte said Olsen has been suspended from Charlotte Athletics and the University is reviewing the case consistent with its disciplinary procedures.

Olsen is the younger brother of Carolina Panthers' TE Greg Olsen.

The alleged incident occurred a week after a separate incident, in which a UNC Charlotte student was charged with raping another student on campus.

Related: UNC Charlotte student charged with raping another student on campus