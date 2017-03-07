Power Play? NHL commissioner sends letter to Arizona Legislature about Coyotes' future

- The ongoing fight over the future of the Arizona Coyotes took another turn on Tuesday and this time, the National Hockey League's Commissioner Gary Bettman weighed in and sent a message to the Arizona Legislature.

The Arizona Coyotes can not and will not remain in Glendale. The letter was the latest attempt to convince lawmakers to approve a public-private partnership to help fund a new stadium, but Arizona's House Speaker isn't sold.

"Really they need to be making their case to the taxpayer, right now it's the taxpayer who isn't looking too fondly upon it," said Rep. J.D. Mesnard.

Bettman pushed SB 1149, a Senate bill creating a public-private partnership that helps fund a new arena. A recent poll showed more than 70 percent of Maricopa County voters don't want to open their wallets for what could potentially be $225 million of taxpayer money.

Big sports fans Marlene Gendreau and Dave Rigowski want the Coyotes to stay put.

"They have all of the tools that they need over there, they just need more support for that whole area," said Gendreau.

Rigowski added, "I just think it's a great place to watch games, I've enjoyed a handful of them over the past few years."

A city of Glendale spokesman said they had no comment at this time. The city's lease with the team is set to expire after the 2018-19 season.

So what should happen with the Coyotes? I want to hear from you! #fox10phoenix — Matt Galka Fox 10 (@MattGalkaFox10) March 8, 2017

Here's the full letter from @NHL commish Gary Bettman to the AZ legislature pic.twitter.com/RwKMPZ8TUq — Matt Galka Fox 10 (@MattGalkaFox10) March 8, 2017