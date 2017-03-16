STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Atlanta Falcons sign defensive tackle Dontari Poe

By: Ben Bolton

Posted:Mar 16 2017 10:03AM MST

Updated:Mar 16 2017 10:03AM MST

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday the signing of defensive tackle Dontari Poe. He was ranked one of the top free agents available this offseason by FOX Sports.

“Poe is an athletic, big guy that can push the pocket,” said General Manager Thomas Dimitroff. “He will add to our defensive line group and will mix nicely with Beasley, Jarrett, Shelby and Clayborn. We are happy to be able to add him to our roster.”

The new Falcons' defensive tackle was drafted in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012. Poe has played in 78 games and has 202 tackles, 13 sacks, 12 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Poe was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2013. During that season, he recorded 4.5 sacks and 52 total tackles. Poe was also named to the Pro Bowl in 2014.

Dontari Poe joins a defensive line with returning players Vic Beasley Jr., Grady Jarrett, Derrick Shelby, and Adrian Clayborn.

