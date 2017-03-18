8-year-old with leukemia fulfills professional lacrosse dream [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Christopher Watkins (Credit Georgia Swarm) Sports 8-year-old with leukemia fulfills professional lacrosse dream An 8-year-old boy from Acworth fulfilled one of his dreams by becoming an honorary team member of the Georgia Swarm. Christopher Watkins was diagnosed with Acute myeloid leukemia in May of 2016, but on Friday, he got to be a part of the Georgia Swarm for their game against the Calgary Roughnecks.

Christopher got to run out with the team during player introductions and was honored during the team's pre-game ceremonial ball drop. The Georgia Swarm partnered with Bert's Big Adventure to help Christopher's dream come true.

His one-day contract included a chance to practice with the team on Friday morning, followed by an afternoon press conference to announce his signing.

Christopher was presented with his own Swarm jersey, helmet, gloves, stick and memorabilia. His family also received On-The-Glass Season Tickets for the remainder of the 2017 Swarm Season.

Christopher was also selected to be a part of Bert's Big Adventure's annual trip to Walt Disney World last February.