Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey found

By: FOX News

Posted:Mar 20 2017 07:02AM MST

Updated:Mar 20 2017 07:03AM MST

(FOX NEWS) - The biggest mystery of Super Bowl LI has been solved, and, no, it’s not how the Atlanta Falcons managed to blow a 25-point lead in the second half.

As first reported by FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer, the FBI and NFL security have found Tom Brady’s stolen jersey, which has been missing for a month and a half.

The NFL issued the following statement regarding the investigation, saying Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey was also found. They were both found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media.

The jersey was valued at $500,000, which makes this potential crime a first-degree felony, assuming it was indeed stolen.

