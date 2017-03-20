Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey found

(FOX NEWS) - The biggest mystery of Super Bowl LI has been solved, and, no, it’s not how the Atlanta Falcons managed to blow a 25-point lead in the second half.
Proud @houstonpolice Major Offenders Divison traced Brady Jersey to Mexico & it has been recovered with help of FBI & Mexican authorities.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 20, 2017
As first reported by FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer, the FBI and NFL security have found Tom Brady’s stolen jersey, which has been missing for a month and a half.
Breaking: FOX Sports has learned the FBI & NFL Security believe they have located Tom Brady's (cont) https://t.co/kxAaxUl3c5— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 20, 2017
More breaking details: NFL believes the jersey was stolen by someone posing as international media (cont) https://t.co/2CbbOctQe6— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 20, 2017
The NFL issued the following statement regarding the investigation, saying Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey was also found. They were both found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media.
Statement on the recovery of @Patriots Tom Brady jerseys pic.twitter.com/3htT0kWhA6— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 20, 2017
The jersey was valued at $500,000, which makes this potential crime a first-degree felony, assuming it was indeed stolen.
