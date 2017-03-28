BEHIND THE SCENES: FOX 5 tours SunTrust Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta Braves baseball is back...well, almost.
Friday the team will host the New York Yankees for an exhibition game at their new state of the art stadium.
WATCH: Take a fun tour of SunTrust Park
FOX 5 toured SunTrust Park getting full access to the facility that seats more than 41,000 people.
From life size bobble heads, a Hall of Fame wall, top notch club suites to a new Chop House just a few of the amenities.
"Come check out Monument Garden," Carolyn Serra said. "This is the heart and soul of the franchise. Fans can come get a history of the team."
It's a stadium geared to the whole fan experience including a zip line, rock climbing wall, baseball pitching and hitting simulators and batting cages.
Just outside the gates, restaurants, shops, apartments, even a concert hall are getting some last minute finishing touches.
"The major components are ready to go," President of Business Derek Schiller said.
Opening Day is April 14.