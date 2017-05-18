Former Braves Otis Nixon thanks Woodstock police

- Former Braves player Otis Nixon hand-delivered lunch to the Woodstock Police Department for helping to search for him after his recent disappearance.

His disappearance made national headlines last month. He was quickly found safe in Woodstock.

Jimmy Johns helped Nixon cater the police lunch. Nixon said it was his way of saying thank you.

"We really want to thank you guys for everything, every single one of you guys," Otis Nixon told the officers. "And this is what team is about, this is what you guys go out and do every day."

He also gave the department a framed autographed picture of his famous 1992 play called "the catch" as a token of his appreciation.

