Reports: Ezekiel Elliott involved in car accident on Sunday

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was in a car accident late Sunday, according to ESPN.

Sources told ESPN that Elliott did not have any significant injuries from the accident, where he was a passenger in the vehicle. But team officials opted to keep him out of this week’s OTAs. But TMZ reported Elliott hit his head in the accident.

TMZ said the car was rear-ended "pretty bad" after Elliott attended a party at Uptown Dallas' Clutch bar Sunday night.

This is the second wreck Elliott has been involved in this year. He was driving to the Cowboys training facility in Frisco when he was involved in a minor accident the week of the playoff game vs Green Bay.