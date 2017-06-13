Will Warriors head to the White House?

STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Posted: Jun 13 2017

Updated: Jun 13 2017 09:09AM MST

OAKLAND, Calif. (Lisa Fernandez/KTVU) - Despite some tweets that the Golden State Warriors won't go to the White House if invited to celebrate the team's championship Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a spokesman for the NBA champs on Tuesday told KTVU no decision has been made.

In a text, Raymond Ridder wrote, "We have not yet been invited to the White House. Right now is about celebrating our championship. We will make those decisions if and when invited." Some news reports, however, said the team voted unanimously not to visit Donald Trump if he asks.

Coach Steve Kerr and Warriors' point guard Steph Curry have been vocal about their disdain for Trump. Right after the election, Kerr gave a two-minute "rant," saying that Trump has "routinely used misogynistic, racist and insulting words." In February, Curry, in an interview with the Mercury News, referred to Trump as an "ass." Curry didn't exactly call Trump that, but after Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank called Trump an asset, Curry told the newspaper: “I agree with that description,” Curry said, “if you remove the ‘et’” from asset.

In 2016, the Warriors celebrated with President Obama in a touching and humorous ceremony, after beating the Cavs the year before. 

