Coyotes won't offer captain Shane Doan a contract

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Coyotes will not offer forward Shane Doan a contract for the upcoming season, leaving the longtime captain to decide whether to retire or join another team.

The Coyotes issued a statement Monday saying the time has come for the organization to move on and focus on its young group of players.

Official statement from #Coyotes owner Andrew Barroway re: Shane Doan... pic.twitter.com/LAAzgS7IBH — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) June 19, 2017

Doan has played his entire 21-year career with the Coyotes, moving with the franchise from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun in 1996. Doan became an icon in the state for his professionalism and connection with the community.

Doan signed a one-year contract last season and was weighing whether to continue his career or retire at 40.