Coyotes, Tippett mutually agree to part ways

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Dave Tippett stuck with the Arizona Coyotes through four seasons of playing without an owner, five years of losing since the franchise's greatest success in the desert and the start of a rebuilding process.

The latest changes have the affable coach headed out after leading the franchise through eight up-and-down seasons.

Tippett and the Coyotes mutually agreed to part ways Thursday night, a move that comes as owner Andrew Barroway revamps the franchise.

"After some thoughtful discussions with Andy, we both agreed that it was best for me to move on," Tippett in a statement. "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Coyotes and wish Andy and the entire organization all the best in the future."

Tippett coached the Coyotes through four years of being run by the NHL after the team went into bankruptcy, making the best with a team hampered by financial limitations. The Coyotes hit a high by reaching the 2012 Western Conference Finals, but have fallen on hard times since, missing the playoffs five straight seasons.

Tippett was given a five-year contract extension and was named executive vice president of hockey operations in 2015, but had philosophical differences with Barroway.

Barroway became the sole owner of the franchise when he bought out the minority owners earlier this month and has made big changes since taking over in an effort to rebuild the team.

Arizona traded away No. 1 goalie Mike Smith last weekend and bluntly told captain Shane Doan that he would not be offered a contract for next season after 21 years with the franchise.

"Tip is a man of high character and we are very grateful for his leadership during his tenure as our head coach," Barroway said in a statement. "Ultimately, we have some philosophical differences on how to build our team. Therefore, we mutually agreed that it is in everyone's best interest to have a coaching change in order to move our franchise forward."

The 55-year-old Tippett went 282-257-83 in the desert, winning the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's coach of the year in 2009-10 in his first season in Arizona. He's 553-413-120 overall - with 28 ties - in an NHL coaching career that started with six seasons with the Dallas Stars.

"Dave is an excellent head coach and a great person," Coyotes GM John Chayka said. "I have the utmost respect for him and the job he did for the Coyotes. It was a privilege to work with him and I wish him the best in the future."

The former North Dakota star played 11 seasons in the NHL with Hartford, Washington, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, and was a member of Canada's 1984 Olympic team.