Rockets trade for guard Chris Paul

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Jun 28 2017 08:59AM MST

Updated: Jun 28 2017 09:15AM MST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - NBA sources confirm the Houston Rockets conduct a trade for Chris Paul with the Los Angeles Clippers getting Patrick Beverley, Sam Dekker, Lou Williams and a 2018 first round draft pick.

