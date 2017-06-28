Rockets trade for guard Chris Paul
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - NBA sources confirm the Houston Rockets conduct a trade for Chris Paul with the Los Angeles Clippers getting Patrick Beverley, Sam Dekker, Lou Williams and a 2018 first round draft pick.
