Cardinals' Murray focused on playing well amid rookie hype Cardinals' Murray focused on playing well amid rookie hype By JOSE M. ROMERO, Associated Press Posted Aug 02 2019 02:24PM MST
Updated Aug 02 2019 02:25PM MST

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Kyler Murray doesn't expect to play much next Thursday when the Arizona Cardinals open the preseason at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. And much like first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury, the No. 1 overall pick isn't giving away hints on how the offense will look.</p> <p>"Whatever we do I know it will be pretty generic, pretty basic, so just get out there and get a feel for the game and let it rip a little bit," Murray said.</p> <p>A vanilla offense might not be what fans want to see from Kingsbury, known for his "Air Raid" attack at Texas Tech, and Murray, as much of a threat with his legs as his arm. But the process of becoming an NFL quarterback continues for Murray.</p> <p>The Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma sees and hears the hype about his star potential, but scoffs at the idea of already being tabbed as favorite for Rookie of the Year.</p> <p>"I really don't feel it, honestly. I see it when we're at dinner and the TV's on or whatever. But other than that I don't really pay much attention to it," Murray said. "I'm the favorite, to me that's just something that they have to do. I've got to go out and play well. If I don't play well then people are going to be mad, I'm going to be mad, everybody's going to be mad."</p> <p>Kingsbury said that kind of talk comes with being the No. 1 pick.</p> <p>"You can't control that narrative, and I understand that. He's the first pick and he is a dynamic talent," Kingsbury said. "As a coach you understand that there's going to be ups and downs and he's a young player, and we're going to deal with some adversity. In today's society, that's what you're going to get."</p> <p>The coaching staff is trying to keep Murray's arm as fresh as possible while preparing him to make the throws required in the offense. Murray is adjusting to such things as having play calls come through his helmet.</p> <p>For the moment, Murray hasn't run much. He's focused more on where his teammates are on the field.</p> <p>"I want him to play the game when he's out there, treat every rep like a game," Kingsbury said. "But I think he is working through his process. We know he can run, he knows he can run and so he wants to get through some reads and do some different things."</p> <p>NOTES: Rookie WR Andy Isabella, the second of two second-round draft picks, left practice with a member of the training staff just before it ended with an apparent leg injury. He limped to the sideline after making a touchdown catch. ... LB Brooks Reed has a minor injury - Kingsbury didn't disclose its nature - and will miss a few days of practice. ... In keeping with his plan to rest veterans on pre-determined practice days, Kingsbury gave LB Terrell Suggs Thursday off. ... The Cardinals will practice outside in the desert heat on Friday morning, for the first time in camp. "Tried to fit it in where we felt it fit best," Kingsbury said. "It's still good to get out in it and stress the guys a little bit."... Saturday's training camp session is billed as the annual "Red and White Practice," and will include a scrimmage. The Cardinals intend to use the day as a dress rehearsal of sorts for game days. "As a staff we have a pretty good feel for what we want to get done and what we want to get accomplished," Kingsbury said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nevada city tried to get Arizona Diamondbacks to relocate</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 05:02AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 05:05AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LAS VEGAS (AP) - The city of Henderson reportedly tried to lure the Arizona Diamondbacks to southern Nevada and even had sketches of a proposed retractable-roof baseball stadium.</p><p>The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday it obtained records showing Henderson officials quietly began a push last year to coax the Diamondbacks to relocate, but discussions stalled.</p><p>According to an agreement with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in May 2018, the Diamondbacks can leave Chase Field and end the team's 20-year residence at the downtown Phoenix stadium as early as 2022.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/all-aces-astros-get-greinke-in-trade-with-diamondbacks_" title="All Aces: Astros get Greinke in trade with Diamondbacks" data-articleId="421577517" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/30/KSAZ%20-%20diamondbacks_1564514314190.png_7560237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/30/KSAZ%20-%20diamondbacks_1564514314190.png_7560237_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/30/KSAZ%20-%20diamondbacks_1564514314190.png_7560237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/30/KSAZ%20-%20diamondbacks_1564514314190.png_7560237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/30/KSAZ%20-%20diamondbacks_1564514314190.png_7560237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>All Aces: Astros get Greinke in trade with Diamondbacks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JAKE SEINER, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 04:49AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 04:53AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - The most stunning deal done at this year's trade deadline didn't come together until the final 20 minutes, and the result is a starting rotation that's sure to be long remembered.</p><p>The Houston Astros acquired ace Zack Greinke on Wednesday, adding another All-Star and Cy Young Award winner to a formidable rotation that already included Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.</p><p>The AL West leaders got Greinke in a startling trade with Arizona for four minor leaguers, a deal in which the Diamondbacks agreed to pay the Astros $26 million to cover much of the roughly $76 million the pitcher is due.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/llorente-felix-costa-score-atletico-madrid-beats-mls-3-0" title="Llorente, Felix, Costa score, Atletico Madrid beats MLS 3-0" data-articleId="421544906" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/Fans_brave_weather_for_MLS_All_Star_Game_0_7564445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/Fans_brave_weather_for_MLS_All_Star_Game_0_7564445_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/Fans_brave_weather_for_MLS_All_Star_Game_0_7564445_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/Fans_brave_weather_for_MLS_All_Star_Game_0_7564445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/31/Fans_brave_weather_for_MLS_All_Star_Game_0_7564445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Llorente, Felix, Costa score, Atletico Madrid beats MLS 3-0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Fred Goodall, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 08:03PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 09:06PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Marcos Llorente, Joao Felix, Diego Costa scored to lead 10-time Spanish League champion Atletico Madrid to a 3-0 victory over Major League Soccer's best in the annual MLS All-Star game Wednesday night.</p><p>Llorente scored in the 43rd minute and Feliz and Costa came off the bench to score late goals in the rain-delayed match away before a sellout crowd of 25,527. </p><p>The MLS's best have faced international opponents 16 times in the All-Star Game. The past two years, Italian powerhouse Juventus and Spain's Real Madrid won on penalty kicks after the teams played to 1-1 draws through 90 minutes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> 