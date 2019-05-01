< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News</a></h4> url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Eye%20bacteria%20for%20site_1556845132308.jpg_7213719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Eye doctor shares graphic photos as warning against sleeping in contact lenses"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/eye-doctor-shares-graphic-photos-as-warning-against-sleeping-in-contact-lenses">Eye doctor shares graphic photos as warning against sleeping in contact lenses</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/as-investigation-into-church-fire-continues-church-staff-members-try-to-pick-up-the-pieces"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/9FF2624F6EFD48CBA3171C7A51865531_1556845898298_7213725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="As investigation into church fire continues, church staff members try to pick up the pieces"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/as-investigation-into-church-fire-continues-church-staff-members-try-to-pick-up-the-pieces">As investigation into church fire continues, church staff members try to pick up the pieces</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/man-stung-about-100-times-after-construction-workers-hit-beehive-in-the-east-valley"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Man_stung_about_100_times_by_bees_in_Eas_0_7213554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man stung about 100 times after construction workers hit beehive in the East Valley"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/man-stung-about-100-times-after-construction-workers-hit-beehive-in-the-east-valley">Man stung about 100 times after construction workers hit beehive in the East Valley</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/olmost-the-weekend-celebrate-the-kentucky-derby-with-a-party-in-phoenix"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Celebrate_the_Kentucky_Derby_with_a_loca_0_7213424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Olmost The Weekend: Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with a party in Phoenix"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/olmost-the-weekend-celebrate-the-kentucky-derby-with-a-party-in-phoenix">Olmost The Weekend: Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with a party in Phoenix</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/eye-doctor-shares-graphic-photos-as-warning-against-sleeping-in-contact-lenses">Eye doctor shares graphic photos as warning against sleeping in contact lenses</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/as-investigation-into-church-fire-continues-church-staff-members-try-to-pick-up-the-pieces">As investigation into church fire continues, church staff members try to pick up the pieces</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/man-stung-about-100-times-after-construction-workers-hit-beehive-in-the-east-valley">Man stung about 100 times after construction workers hit beehive in the East Valley</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/olmost-the-weekend-celebrate-the-kentucky-derby-with-a-party-in-phoenix">Olmost The Weekend: Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with a party in Phoenix</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/survey-finds-over-75-of-employees-want-physical-contact-banned-at-work">Survey finds over 75% of employees want physical contact banned at work</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/offbeat/an-adulting-calendar-exists-for-millennials-who-cant-even">An 'adulting' calendar exists for millennials who can't Diamondbacks beat Yankees 3-1 as Sabathia hits 3K strikeouts Diamondbacks beat Yankees 3-1 as Sabathia hits 3K strikeouts Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks high fives Wilmer Flores after Flores hit a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 30, 2019. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/01/GettyImages-1146156608_1556712219907_7204924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/01/GettyImages-1146156608_1556712219907_7204924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/01/GettyImages-1146156608_1556712219907_7204924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/01/GettyImages-1146156608_1556712219907_7204924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/01/GettyImages-1146156608_1556712219907_7204924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks high fives Wilmer Flores after Flores hit a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 30, 2019. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks high fives Wilmer Flores after Flores hit a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 30, 2019. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404275244-404275632" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/01/GettyImages-1146156608_1556712219907_7204924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/01/GettyImages-1146156608_1556712219907_7204924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/01/GettyImages-1146156608_1556712219907_7204924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/01/GettyImages-1146156608_1556712219907_7204924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/01/GettyImages-1146156608_1556712219907_7204924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks high fives Wilmer Flores after Flores hit a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 30, 2019. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks high fives Wilmer Flores after Flores hit a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 30, 2019. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/sports/diamondbacks-beat-yankees-31-as-sabathia-hits-3k-strikeouts_">JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 05:00AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 01 2019 05:07AM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-404275244" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (AP)</strong> - CC Sabathia struck out a former teammate for No. 3,000 of his career, celebrated with the rest of the New York Yankees on the field and tipped his cap to the appreciative Arizona crowd.</p><p>As the big left-hander he walked toward the batter's box, he looked up to see Carter Sabathia waiting in the front row. The father slid his massive frame through the netting and gave his youngest son a huge hug , followed by embraces with the rest of his family.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Big man, bigger <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LegaCCy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LegaCCy</a>. <a href="https://t.co/NXQy8dHXwD">pic.twitter.com/NXQy8dHXwD</a></p>— New York Yankees (@Yankees) <a href="https://twitter.com/Yankees/status/1123411307347238913?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 1, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>After months of anticipation and three starts with his family in tow, Sabathia could finally celebrate a milestone only 16 other players in 143 years of major league baseball had accomplished.</p><p>"It's been a fun time these past couple weeks, these guys following around with me," Sabathia said Tuesday night after becoming the 17th player in major league history and third left-hander to reach 3,000 career strikeouts. "It's a special time."</p><p>The Yankees lost the game 3-1 to the Diamondbacks, thanks to a sterling performance by Arizona's own ace Zack Greinke.</p><p>The night still belonged to Sabathia, the affable ace who can still dominate at 38.</p><p>Sabathia (1-1) arrived in the desert needing three strikeouts to hit 3,000 and got them all in the third inning.</p><p>The milestone whiff came when John Ryan Murphy, his former batterymate in New York, swung through a changeup, sending the Yankees spontaneously pouring out of the dugout. The crowd roared and continued cheering until Sabathia tipped his cap before hugging his kids.</p><p>"It's disappointing to lose, but tonight's about celebrating the man in what's been an amazing career," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "To be a part of it was special."</p><p>Playing his final season, Sabathia became the first pitcher to reach 3,000 strikeouts since Atlanta's John Smoltz in 2008, and joined Randy Johnson and Steve Carlton as the only lefties to do it.</p><p>Wilmer Flores hit a solo homer and a run-scoring single off Sabathia. He allowed two runs and five hits, and struck out five before being lifted with two on and one out in the sixth inning.</p><p>"I was a baseball fan tonight," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "What he did is a pretty amazing accomplishment."</p><p>Greinke (5-1) won his fifth straight game and stretched his scoreless innings streak to 18 before Gleyher Torres' run-scoring double in the fourth inning.</p><p>Greinke allowed one run and five hits in 7 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and has 2,481 in his career to move past Jack Morris (2,478) for 38th all-time.</p><p>"It was cool, nice facing him," Greinke said of Sabathia. "Always like seeing what some guys have and what makes them good."</p><p>Greg Holland worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save in six chances.</p><p><strong>CC AND MURPHY</strong></p><p>Sabathia did not want Murphy to be the victim of No. 3,000. It just worked out that way.</p><p>Murphy spent three seasons with the Yankees and caught 62 of Sabathia's strikeouts, including No. 2,500 in 2015.</p><p>"It is just speaks to the pitcher that he is," said Murphy, who jokingly asked Sabathia if he wanted him to sign the ball. "To do what he has been able to do the last few years after not being able to have the velocity that he had and a couple of knee injuries that he had, speaks to the kind of guy he is and the competitor he is."</p><p><strong>GODLEY TO BULLPEN</strong></p><p>Lovullo shook up his starting rotation by sending struggling right-hander Zack Godley to the bullpen.</p><p>A replacement in the rotation was not named.</p><p>Godley is 1-2 with a 7.58 ERA with 18 walks in 29 2/3 innings. He lasted just 2 2/3 innings and gave up five runs his last start against the Chicago Cubs.</p><p>Arizona also reinstated LHP T.J. McFarland (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list. The reliever had been out since March 25 after a steady 2018 season.</p><p><strong>TRAINER'S TABLE</strong></p><p>Yankees: Infielders DJ LeMahieu (right knee) and Gio Urshela (left hand) were on the bench after being removed from Sunday's game with injuries. Urshela grounded out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. ... SS Troy Tulowitzki (left calf) hit a two-run homer for Single-A Tampa in a rehab game Tuesday night and 3B Miguel Andujar (right shoulder) was 0 for 4 with two errors.</p><p><strong>UP NEXT</strong></p><p>Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka has allowed one earned run in four of six starts heading into Wednesday's game against Arizona. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Braves mascot gets best of Padres' Manny Machado</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 02:32PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 05:06PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Atlanta Braves may have tied their four-game series against the San Diego Padres at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, but the Braves mascot might have been a big winner this week.</p><p>App users: View full article here</p><p>Blooper is in his second season as the official mascot of the Atlanta Braves, but he seems to be catching onto things quickly.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/roster-for-the-us-fifa-womens-world-cup-team-announced" title="Roster for the U.S. FIFA Women's World Cup team announced" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/U_S__FIFA_Women_s_World_Cup_roster_annou_0_7211669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/U_S__FIFA_Women_s_World_Cup_roster_annou_0_7211669_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/U_S__FIFA_Women_s_World_Cup_roster_annou_0_7211669_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/U_S__FIFA_Women_s_World_Cup_roster_annou_0_7211669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/U_S__FIFA_Women_s_World_Cup_roster_annou_0_7211669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The United States Women’s National Soccer Team has just revealed its roster for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will be broadcast on FOX this June. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Roster for the U.S. FIFA Women's World Cup team announced</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 11:02AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 11:21AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The United States Women’s National Soccer Team has just revealed its roster for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.</p><p> </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/tiger-woods-to-celebrate-masters-win-at-white-house-next-week-sources-say" title="Trump to present Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/15/woods_trump_1555352175622_7111574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/15/woods_trump_1555352175622_7111574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/15/woods_trump_1555352175622_7111574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/15/woods_trump_1555352175622_7111574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/15/woods_trump_1555352175622_7111574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Left photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images; right photo by Shealah Craighead" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump to present Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 07:32AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 10:29AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods next week.</p><p>White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says an awards ceremony will be held in the Rose Garden on Monday.</p><p>President Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to world-renowned golfer Tiger Woods on Monday, May 6 in the White House Rose Garden. class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/as-investigation-into-church-fire-continues-church-staff-members-try-to-pick-up-the-pieces" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/9FF2624F6EFD48CBA3171C7A51865531_1556845898298_7213725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/9FF2624F6EFD48CBA3171C7A51865531_1556845898298_7213725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/9FF2624F6EFD48CBA3171C7A51865531_1556845898298_7213725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/9FF2624F6EFD48CBA3171C7A51865531_1556845898298_7213725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/9FF2624F6EFD48CBA3171C7A51865531_1556845898298_7213725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>As investigation into church fire continues, church staff members try to pick up the pieces</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-woman-accused-of-running-over-boyfriend-with-car-claims-she-blacked-out-" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/KSAZ%20vanessa%20santillan%20050219_1556842299130.jpg_7213455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/KSAZ%20vanessa%20santillan%20050219_1556842299130.jpg_7213455_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/KSAZ%20vanessa%20santillan%20050219_1556842299130.jpg_7213455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/KSAZ%20vanessa%20santillan%20050219_1556842299130.jpg_7213455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/KSAZ%20vanessa%20santillan%20050219_1556842299130.jpg_7213455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vanessa&#x20;Santillan" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arizona woman accused of running over boyfriend with car, claims she ‘blacked out'</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/man-stung-about-100-times-after-construction-workers-hit-beehive-in-the-east-valley" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Man_stung_about_100_times_by_bees_in_Eas_0_7213554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Man_stung_about_100_times_by_bees_in_Eas_0_7213554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Man_stung_about_100_times_by_bees_in_Eas_0_7213554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Man_stung_about_100_times_by_bees_in_Eas_0_7213554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Man_stung_about_100_times_by_bees_in_Eas_0_7213554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man stung about 100 times after construction workers hit beehive in the East Valley</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/olmost-the-weekend-celebrate-the-kentucky-derby-with-a-party-in-phoenix" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Celebrate_the_Kentucky_Derby_with_a_loca_0_7213424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Celebrate_the_Kentucky_Derby_with_a_loca_0_7213424_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Celebrate_the_Kentucky_Derby_with_a_loca_0_7213424_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Celebrate_the_Kentucky_Derby_with_a_loca_0_7213424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/Celebrate_the_Kentucky_Derby_with_a_loca_0_7213424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Olmost The Weekend: Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with a party in Phoenix</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/us-world-news/survey-finds-over-75-of-employees-want-physical-contact-banned-at-work" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY%20HANDSHAKE%20RESIZE_1556831443365.jpg_7212361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY%20HANDSHAKE%20RESIZE_1556831443365.jpg_7212361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY%20HANDSHAKE%20RESIZE_1556831443365.jpg_7212361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY%20HANDSHAKE%20RESIZE_1556831443365.jpg_7212361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/GETTY%20HANDSHAKE%20RESIZE_1556831443365.jpg_7212361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;job&#x20;seeker&#x20;shakes&#x20;hands&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;recruiter&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;career&#x20;fair&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;taken&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2015&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Survey finds over 75% of employees want physical contact banned at work</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 