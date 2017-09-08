Judge blocks NFL from suspending Ezekiel Elliott six games

A judge sided with Ezekiel Elliott on Friday and blocked the NFL from enforcing its six-game suspension against the Dallas Cowboys running back.

The federal court judge said Elliott did not receive a fair hearing before the NFL arbitrator, so he granted a temporary restraining order blocking the suspension.

The NFL, if it wants, can appeal the decision to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Elliott's attorney, who also represented Tom Brady during his ‘Deflategate’ suspension, told the judge during Tuesday's hearing, "There needs to be credible evidence [of domestic violence] before you wreck this player's career," saying Elliott was never criminally charged for the alleged abuse.

The lawyer also argued that the NFL and the arbitrator had not required Elliott's accuser, nor NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, to testify.

The judge said on Tuesday that he had read the investigative report produced by the NFL and there seemed to be procedural errors in the accuser's interviews and concerns over what information was submitted to Goodell for his decision on whether to suspend Elliott.

"I'm not saying it's a conspiracy, but when you look at the series of events, you have to question whether it's fair," the judge said on Tuesday.

Elliott was suspended when the NFL concluded after a yearlong investigation that Elliott had several physical altercations with his girlfriend at the time last summer in Ohio. Prosecutors declined to pursue the case, citing conflicting evidence. Elliott has denied wrongdoing.

According to the letter Elliott received informing him of the suspension three weeks ago, the NFL believed he used "physical force" three times in a span of five days in a Columbus, Ohio, apartment last July resulting in injuries to Thompson's face, neck, shoulders, arms, hands, wrists, hips and knees.

Prosecutors in Columbus decided about a year ago not to pursue the case in the city where Elliott starred for Ohio State, but the NFL kept the investigation open. The league said its conclusions were based on photographs, text messages and other electronic evidence.