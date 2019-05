PHOENIX (FOX 10) - In a little over a month, the US Women's Soccer team will be in Paris to defend their title in the 2019 Women's World Cup.

The roster was just announced and two women on this year's team are from right here in the Valley. One is a former Cactus High School student and the other is a Phoenix College standout.

The tournament gets underway on June 7. The U.S. Women's team will play their first match on June 11, when they take on Thailand. You can watch the entire tournament live, right here on FOX 10.

VIDEO: FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo has the story.