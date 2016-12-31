Several small earthquakes strike near Mexican border in SoCal

- Several small earthquakes strike near the Mexican border in SoCal. On Saturday afternoon, the following quakes have been reported in Brawley, California near the Imperial Valley area.

3:13PM: 2.6 magnitude

3:06PM: 3.9 magnitude

2:58PM: 3.4 magnitude

2:52PM: 2.7 magnitude

2:52PM: 2.9 magnitude

2:46PM: 2.6 magnitude

2:42PM: 3.0 magnitude

2:41PM: 3.7 magnitude

2:33PM: 2.7 magnitude

2:32PM: 2.8 magnitude

1:49PM: 3.2 magnitude

1:49PM: 3.0 magnitude

1:12PM: 2.6 magnitude

No reports of damage at this time.



