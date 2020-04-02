ASU spring graduation ceremonies canceled; will be moved online
TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State University will no longer hold any in-person graduation ceremonies for the spring 2020 semester, Michael Crow announced on Thursday.
"Arizona State University’s 2020 spring commencement will move to a virtual, online ceremony," wrote Crow. "The format may be different, but our enthusiasm for celebration has never been more inspired."
Few details have been released as to how the school plans to hold these virtual ceremonies.