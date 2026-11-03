2026 Election: Arizona voters weigh in on 8 ballot propositions

The Brief Arizona voters were asked to weigh in on eight ballot propositions this election. The measures dealt with vehicle taxes, race-based preferential treatment, and voter identification requirements, among other matters. No projections have been made for any of the ballot measures, as of Election Night.



Besides voting on a number of statewide races and Congress, Arizona voters also weighed in on a number of statewide ballot measures.

Here's a look at the measures on the ballot this November, as well as the unofficial result for each measure.

Proposition 141

As of Election Night, the "no" side ahead for Proposition 141, which would amend the state’s constitution to ban "taxes or fees based on motor vehicle miles traveled," as well as banning "laws or rules that monitor or limit motor vehicle miles traveled without consent," with exceptions made for interstate commercial vehicles, as well as vehicles owned by state or local governments.

Supporters of the measure say it will protect privacy, businesses, and the economy. Opponents, meanwhile, point to funding gaps in the coming decades for the state’s transportation projects. Some also say it would result in electric vehicle owners not paying their share of the state’s road construction and repair costs, since EV owners do not pay for gas.

Proposition 142

As of Election Night, the "no" side is ahead for Proposition 142.

The measure is an amendment to the state’s constitution, and would ban the state, as well as cities, towns, counties, public universities, community colleges, school districts, and all other political subdivisions from granting preferential treatment or discriminating based on race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, education, or contracting—even when tied to federal programs.

Additionally, the measure would ban public institutions from requiring or soliciting statements supporting theories of differential treatment, formulations of race-based diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), or beliefs that colorblind laws perpetuate racial oppression, with specific exemptions.

Those who support the measure say all people should be treated equally, while opponents say the measure is unnecessary since the state already has laws that ban discrimination and preferential treatment based on race, sex, color, ethnicity, and national origin. Some also say the measure could create "confusion and fear" across public education, employment, training, grants, curriculum, and programming.

Proposition 144

As of Election Night, the "no" side is ahead for Proposition 144.

The measure would amend the state’s constitution by:

Reaffirming that only United States citizens who meet constitutional and legal qualifications may register and vote in Arizona elections.

Banning foreign nationals from donating or spending money or anything of value to influence Arizona elections, as well as making it illegal for anyone to knowingly accept these contributions.

Requiring every voter to present valid government-issued proof of identity before casting a ballot in any election, whether in person or by any other method.

Mandating that all voters be given the option to have their ballots tabulated directly at their voting location on Election Day.

Proponents of Prop 144 argue that locking these standards into the state constitution will restore public trust, streamline ballot counting, and safeguard elections against foreign influence and voter fraud. Opponents, meanwhile, say the measure creates unnecessary bureaucratic barriers that would disproportionately affect early and mail-in voters, as well as vulnerable populations.

Proposition 316

The "yes" side is ahead for Proposition 316, as of Election Night.

The measure, which will take effect on June 30, 2027, would:

Ban local governments from imposing a new grocery tax, or increasing an existing one without voter approval.

Capping any new or increased local grocery tax rate at 2% of the base price.

Freezing the grocery tax rate at its current level for cities where the rate is already above 2%, with no option to raise it further - even through a local vote.

Supporters say the measure aims to provide financial relief for families struggling with grocery price increases seen over recent years, and that basic food items needed for survival should not face heavy local taxation. Opponents, however, say the measure is fundamentally a question of state overreach into municipal finances.

Proposition 317

Proposition 317 is a measure that would declare the drug cartels as terrorist organizations, and directs the state’s Department of Homeland Security to do everything in its authority to crack down on those organizations.

As of Election night, the "yes" side is ahead for this measure.

Supporters point to the toll drug cartel operations take on society, while opponents say labeling drug cartels as terrorist organizations is the federal government’s responsibility.

Proposition 318

Also known as the "Protect Girls' Sports in Arizona Act," Proposition 318 would amend existing state laws to:

Ban males from playing in female interscholastic and intramural sports, "based on the biological sex of the participating athletes as recorded at birth on the athletes' original birth certificates," with an exception made for "co-ed" or "mixed" sports.

Ban schools and athletic associations that "provide and maintain private spaces, including restrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms, that are integral to athletic engagement" from allowing anyone to use a private space that is "not designated for that individual's biological sex as recorded at birth on the individual's original birth certificate."

Expand on who can sue or be sued for alleged violations of this measure.

The "yes" side is ahead for this measure, according to unofficial numbers.

Under current state law, an interscholastic or intramural athletic team or sport "that is sponsored by a public school or a private school whose students or teams compete against a public school" must be designated as either "males/men/boys," "females/women/girls," or "coed/mixed." Athletic teams or sports designated as "females/women/girls" cannot be open to "students of the male sex."

Some who support the measure claim it "restores clarity, fairness, and safety in Arizona's interscholastic and intramural programs," while opponents call the measure discriminatory, and say it could create additional consequences for those whose outward appearance do not correspond to certain societal expectations.

Proposition 319

Proposition 319 would redefine what constitutes a "photo enforcement system" under Arizona law, and would:

Ban state and local authorities from installing or using new photo enforcement systems unless they have a signed contract in place on or before Dec. 31, 2026.

Requiring authorities with a signed contract in place before the aforementioned deadline to seek voter approval during the next general election, as well as voter reapproval of such systems every 10 years.

Require the ceasing of all photo enforcement operations within 90 days of the general election if voters reject approval measures.

It should be noted that under current Arizona law , photo enforcement systems are not allowed to be used on highways.

As of Election Night, the "yes" side is ahead for this measure.

Some who support the measure argue that photo enforcement systems violate privacy, saying that photo enforcement systems "enable unauthorized surveillance of law-abiding citizens." Opponents, meanwhile, say photo enforcement systems, when used as red-light cameras, can save lives.

Proposition 320

Proposition 320 targets districts with 7,500 or more states, as well as any school district located within Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal counties. It would:

Require those districts to spend at least 60% of their operation budgets on direct classroom instruction, or face state funding penalties.

Require districts that are below the direct instructional expenses threshold to increase such spending by at least half a percentage every year, beginning in 2027, until they reach the threshold.

The proposition would leave what qualifies as "direct instructional expenses" to the state’s Auditor General.

As of Election Night, the "no" side is ahead for this ballot measure.

Supporters argue that taxpayer dollars should be focused squarely on teaching and learning rather than administrative overhead, while opponents have countered that without additional state revenue, some districts might have to cut school resource officers and mental health support. They also say when coupled with the state’s existing protection on voter-approved ballot measures, unintended consequences from this ballot measure may be nearly impossible to fix.