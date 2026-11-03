2026 Election: Democratic candidates ahead in Arizona statewide races, early figures show

The Brief Democratic candidates are ahead in all statewide races, according to unofficial figures released by state officials. In this election, voters are choosing a Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Treasurer, Superintendent of Public Instruction, two Corporation Commissioners, a Mine Inspector, and other federal, state, and local offices. Republicans have held the Arizona State Treasurer post for decades.



Democratic candidates are ahead in all statewide races, based on early figures that came in about an hour after the polls closed in Arizona.

Big picture view:

For this election, a number of statewide offices, including Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Treasurer, Superintendent of Public Instruction, two Corporation Commissioners and the Mine Inspector, among other federal, state, and local offices.

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Dig deeper:

This year's election for statewide offices featured mostly incumbents, with Governor Katie Hobbs, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, Attorney General Kris Mayes, and Mine Inspector Walter "Les" Presmyk running for re-election.

Kimberly Yee, who is running for Superintendent of Public Instruction, is the incumbent State Treasurer, but she couldn't run for re-election due to term limits.

Why you should care:

Should the results hold, it could represent a significant loss for the Republicans in Arizona, as the party has controlled the State Treasurer position for decades.