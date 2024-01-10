Expand / Collapse search
1 dead in avalanche at Palisades Tahoe resort

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated 3:01PM
Winter Weather
Emergency crews respond to avalanche at Palisades Tahoe

Emergency crews were searching for potentially missing and injured people at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort. Credit: Paul Selsky via Storyful

At least one person was killed and another injured in an avalanche at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort on Wednesday morning, officials said.

A Palisades Tahoe spokesperson said the slide happened around 9:30 a.m. on the Palisades side of the mountain, above the  GS bowl area of KT-22.

The KT-22 lift had just opened on Wednesday for the first time this winter. This is an area for expert skiers. 

Palisades Tahoe avalanche: search underway at resort

A search is underway after an avalanche at Palisades Tahoe today led to the closure of the ski resort.

The avalanche prompted Palisades Tahoe to close 30 minutes after it opened as search crews combed the area to see if anyone was injured or trapped.

The resort and adjoining Alpine Meadows ski slopes will be closed due to the avalanche.

The Lake Tahoe region received heavy snow today and over the weekend. There was a "considerable" risk of avalanche Wednesday and Thursday for mountains in the central Sierra Nevada, according to the Sierra Avalanche Center.

"Avalanche danger will quickly increase today with avalanches occurring in a variety of areas by this afternoon," their forecastsaid. "A period of high avalanche danger may occur in the early evening hours."