1 dead in San Francisco homeless encampment overpass fire

By Amanda Quintana
Published 
Updated 6:10AM
SFFD HOMELESS FIRE 1 article

(Twitter, SFFDPIO)

SAN FRANCISCO - One person is dead and three others are in critical condition Wednesday morning after a fire in an overpass at a homeless encampment in San Francisco. 

The fire broke out in a confined space just after midnight inside an onramp at the Bosworth Street onramp to southbound Interstate 280.

 Initially three adults were rescued – all of them in critical condition. But it took firefighters more than two hours to rescue the fourth person. They say they performed life-saving measures on them, but one of the four people has since died. Firefighters are still asking people to avoid the area.

SFFD-HOMELESS-FIRE-2.png

(Twitter, SFFDPIO)

SFFD-HOMELESS-FIRE-3.png

(Twitter, SFFDPIO)